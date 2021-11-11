BARD Foundation, Akhuwat to uplift marginalized female entrepreneurs

LAHORE: The onset of pandemic saw, Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation conducting a fundraising campaign, aiming to aid the affectees from marginalized communities through the distribution of ration packs, PPEs & sanitizers. With Covid-19 wreaking havoc on the economy, more and more people have been pushed below the poverty line.

Keeping that in mind, ration packs containing a month’s supply of staple food items were distributed among the needy. In an effort to curb the spread of this deadly virus, PPE kits and sanitizers were distributed amongst the marginalized communities and all the front-line workers.

BARD Foundation has now collaborated with Akhuwat to disburse a substantial amount of these funds as interest-free loans to empower the Covid affected female entrepreneurs, who would not otherwise have access to capital to pursue their goals.

Akhuwat aims to decrease poverty and encourages socially and economically marginalized families by providing them interest-free microfinance loans so that they are able to lead a stable life and do not remain a dependent part of the society.