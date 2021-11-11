ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
Dubai Expo: PBIT chalks out participation plan

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The ninth meeting of the Provincial Steering Committee chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal was held in the PBIT Committee Room, in which decisions were made regarding the participation of the provincial government in Dubai Expo.

The meeting also approved various financial measures. CEO PBIT Dr Arfa Iqbal informed about the participation of various departments through video link from Dubai.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal lauded the efforts of the PBIT with regard to attending the Dubai Expo. ‘Punjab Ease’ had been formally launched, he said. At the same time, seminars and public debates are conducted by various departments to highlight investment-related opportunities.

He said various social, cultural and historical facts and aspects of Punjab province were being highlighted in Dubai Expo through documentaries, seminars and interesting commentaries. Thousands of participants were participating in those programmes daily, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal disclosed that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the special guest at Dubai Expo’s international business conference.

This international event will prove to be a milestone in terms of investment in Punjab, he said. He said the start-ups would continue their activities at Dubai Expo from November 14 to 28. To this end, 25 young investors are being sent to attend the Dubai Expo, he stated.

Dr Arfa Iqbal said 15 seminars have been organized in Dubai Expo to apprise the international investors about the investment-related policies in Punjab province.

A large number of participants are participating in the events organized by the Punjab government, he added.

The head of SMU and PBIT directors attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Commerce and other members of the Steering Committee attended the meeting via video link.

