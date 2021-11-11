ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
Dengue: six more die in Lahore

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

LAHORE: With 380 fresh infections of dengue cases in Lahore, the dengue fever claimed six more lives. In the last 24 hours, fresh dengue cases were reported in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Attock. In Gujranwala, dozens of fresh cases of dengue were reported and two people are admitted to the ICU ward of Gujranwala DHQ.

A spokesman of the health department here on Wednesday said that the total number of infected cases this year in the province has risen to 14,525.

There are over 2,150 dengue patients under treatment in hospitals across the province and sufficient number of beds is available to provide treatment to the dengue patients, he said.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed authorities to ensure availability of fever medicine at medical stores so that the patients may not face any difficulty in this regard.

While issuing directions to the minister and secretary of the health department, the CM directed the concerned officials to submit a report after inspecting the records of medicine companies and stockists. The supply and demand should be regularly checked to ensure the availability of fever medicine and action be initiated against those creating an artificial shortage, he asked.

The Punjab health minister telephonically informed the CM that fever medicine was available at medical stores due to government steps. There is no shortage of fever medicine. However, some elements resorted to propaganda by distorting facts, she added.

