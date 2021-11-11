ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Weaker pound, banks lift FTSE 100; M&S surges on forecast hike

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 rose to its best session in nearly a month on Wednesday, aided by a weaker pound and gains in banks, while Marks & Spencer surged after the retailer beat first-half profit forecasts and upgraded its annual forecast.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 gained 0.9%, with large dollar earners including Diageo, Unilever, British American Tobacco, Reckitt Benckiser boosted by a weaker pound and banks up 0.9%.

Sterling fell 0.55%, extending losses after U.S. consumer prices recorded their largest year-on-year advance since November 1990.

Meanwhile, precious metal miners recouped early losses to end 3.6% higher following the U.S. inflation data, fuelled by an over 1% rally in gold, considered a hedge against rising prices.

Marks & Spencer surged 16.5% to its highest since January 2020, helping the domestically focussed FTSE 250 advance 0.3%, after the clothing and food group raised its full-year outlook for the second time this year.

“Their online aspects are really encouraging, as well as the food business. M&S has been weathering this difficult phase very well and that is why we’re seeing such a strong rebound in the share price,” said Craig Erlam, a market analyst at Oanda. The FTSE 100 is up 13.4% this year but has underperformed its European and U.S. peers amid fears over inflation, supply chain problems and surging energy costs.

Heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca gained 1.0% after it announced plans to create a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies.

Cycle retailer Halfords Group Plc jumped 19.8% after it raised its full-year earnings forecast as supply chain disruptions were beginning to ease.

ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, advanced 15.1% and was the top gainer on the index after saying it expected to deliver record total advertising revenue this year.

