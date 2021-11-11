ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
Japan stocks end lower as rising costs dent some earnings

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended lower on Wednesday as the fallout from rising costs of raw materials weighed on a raft of earnings results and sapped risk sentiment.

The Nikkei average closed 0.61% lower at 29,106.78, extending losses for a fourth straight session, while the broader Topix lost 0.54% to 2,007.96.

Sumitomo Rubber tumbled 13.1% and electronics firm Elecom fell 10.6%, as both companies lowered their profit outlook on rising costs.

Beverage maker Kirin Holdings fell 6.23% after posting underwhelming quarterly results, which were hit by coronavirus restrictions on movement.

Analysts, however, said the overall earnings picture was not dull.

Nissan Motor jumped 7.51% after the carmaker raised its full-year operating profit outlook by a fifth as its margins got a boost from newer models and lower sales incentives due to tight supplies of vehicles.

Game company Nexon soared 13.53% after the firm bumped up its earnings outlook sharply while Kansai Paint rose 5.2% on brisk earnings.

Okasan Securities analysts said domestic quarterly earnings have beaten estimates by 5.1% so far among the companies that have announced results by Tuesday.

“Corporate earnings outlook is improving so I do believe the Japanese market will soon rebound,” said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

