NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
11 Nov 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 10, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
374,827,503          188,617,165         12,060,895,254           5,995,864,304
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      918,861,813    (1,369,958,804)      (451,096,991)
Local Individuals           9,354,683,624    (9,579,971,647)      (225,288,022)
Local Corporates            5,017,384,294    (4,340,999,280)        676,385,013
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

