NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
11 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 10, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
374,827,503 188,617,165 12,060,895,254 5,995,864,304
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 918,861,813 (1,369,958,804) (451,096,991)
Local Individuals 9,354,683,624 (9,579,971,647) (225,288,022)
Local Corporates 5,017,384,294 (4,340,999,280) 676,385,013
===============================================================================
