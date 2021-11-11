KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 10, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 374,827,503 188,617,165 12,060,895,254 5,995,864,304 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 918,861,813 (1,369,958,804) (451,096,991) Local Individuals 9,354,683,624 (9,579,971,647) (225,288,022) Local Corporates 5,017,384,294 (4,340,999,280) 676,385,013 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021