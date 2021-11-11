ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St falls as hot consumer prices data fuels inflation worries

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as a surge in U.S. consumer prices last month deepened fears that high inflation is here to stay amid supply chain snarls.

The Labor Department's report also showed that in the 12 months through October the consumer price index increased 6.2%, the largest year-on-year advance since November 1990.

"Even though the Federal Reserve believes that inflation is transitory, the evidence is starting to add up that that's not true," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments In New Vernon, New Jersey.

"The Fed has made very few moves outside of what they've told the markets they plan to do, but I think even they've got to be a little concerned by the strength of the increase."

The report comes a day after producer prices data showed a solid rise in October and highlights the extent to which manufacturers were passing on higher costs to consumers, whose spending accounts for 70% of the U.S. economy.

The CBOE Market Volatility index, a gauge for investor anxiety, shot up to its highest level in nearly one month earlier in the session.

Tesla Inc's shares rose 2.9% after a shaky start to the day, lifting the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector .

Wall St set to open lower as surge in consumer prices fans inflation fears

Investors also awaited the market debut of Amazon-backed electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which was set to be valued at $107 billion and could potentially become the next big player in a sector dominated by Tesla.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell in early afternoon trading, with technology stocks pulled lower by a 1% decline in mega-cap companies Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Wall Street's main indexes ended their long streak of record closing highs on Tuesday as investors booked profits from the recent run-up in gains.

"We've just come off an epic rally over the last two weeks, so it's just the nature of the market to sort of get that type of momentum and pull back," said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs in New York.

Wednesday's losses also came after data showed Chinese factory gate prices hit a 26-year high in October, while economic advisers to the German government said they expected the current rise in inflation to continue well into 2022.

At 12:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 62.51 points, or 0.17%, at 36,257.47, the S&P 500 was down 12.03 points, or 0.26%, at 4,673.22 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 96.61 points, or 0.61%, at 15,789.93.

Another report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 267,000 last week.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.42-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 64 new lows.

Wall Street Apple Inc Dow Jones Industrial Average Amazon Microsoft Corp Tesla Inc U.S. economy Rick Meckler U.S. consumer prices S&P index

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St falls as hot consumer prices data fuels inflation worries

APS attack case: SC orders govt to submit report in 4 weeks

Islamic State threat in Afghanistan 'more or less under control', say Taliban

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

New Zealand beat England to reach first T20 World Cup final

China, U.S. pledge to reveal 2035 emissions targets in 2025

Indian police arrest man for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's infant daughter

OIC delegation visits LoC to observe situation

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Govt postpones joint session of the parliament

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Read more stories