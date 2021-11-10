Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

The prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffer, was removed from a courtroom for speaking out of turn during the hearing of the case, it was reported on Wednesday.

Zahir had appeared before a district and sessions court in Islamabad. Other suspects who were released on bail – including Zahir’s mother Asmat Adamjee and employees of Therapy Works – also appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the judge inquired about the plaintiff's lawyer, to which lawyer Babar Hayat Samoor replied that Shah Khawar is busy at the Supreme Court and asked the judge to start the proceedings.

While the hearing was underway, the prime suspect began speaking out of turn. Zahir started speaking during the cross-examination of Muhammad Imran, in-charge of the National Forensic Crime Agency, and called upon the judge to bring about a compromise in the case.

The judge ordered the accused to leave the courtroom, after which Zahir was removed from the room.

In a similar incident on November 3, the sessions court ordered Zahir to be thrown out after he misbehaved with the judge.

When the court proceedings started, the accused had interrupted the judge and upon being warned, Zahir resorted to derogatory language. The court ordered that he be taken away, and when the police grabbed him, the accused attacked one of the officers.

A video shows police having a hard time handling Zahir who is even seen attacking one of the officers.

Indictment

At an earlier hearing, a district and sessions court in Islamabad indicted 12 accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of Noor.

Besides Zahir, the court framed charges against his parents, their three household staff, Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, and six Therapy Works employees, identified as Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

Of the accused, the six Therapy Works employees, who are currently on bail, appeared before the court in their personal capacity. The remaining suspects were brought to the court from Adiala jail.

Background

Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir's parents and household staff were also arrested on July 24 over allegations of "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime". They were made a part of the investigation based on Shaukat's statement, according to a police spokesperson.

Later, Zahir had confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the murder.