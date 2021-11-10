ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Nov 10, 2021
Pakistan

CTD kills two alleged terrorists in Khuzdar operation

INP 10 Nov 2021

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed two suspected terrorists said to be associated with a proscribed outfit in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Khuzdar on Monday night. A spokesperson for the CTD said the operation was conducted in Saruna area. Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the CTD personnel, he added.

Explosives, arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the killed terrorists. Earlier, on Nov 2, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP police had killed four terrorists in a shootout. A spokesperson for the department relayed that the CTD personnel carried out an overnight search operation in the Kohat region's Hangu and Spin Wam areas.

Terrorists opened fire at the personnel while they were returning from the operation in the Banda area, he said, adding that when the forces returned fire, four militants were killed while three to four managed to flee the area taking advantage of the darkness.

