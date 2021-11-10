BIPL, Elahi Group file compromise pact in SHC

KARACHI: Bank Islami Pakistan Limited (BIPL) and Elahi Group of Companies (EGC)/Zafar Agencies (ZA) have filed a compromise agreement in the Sindh High Court through which all liabilities will be settled and full closure and withdrawal of all pending complaints and litigation has been agreed on a no-fault basis between the parties; accordingly, the matter stands fully resolved.

According to an announcement made by Elahi Group file compromise on Tuesday, both parties expressed their disappointment that a commercial dispute got dragged in with the Law Enforcement Agencies; and both parties shall make concerted efforts to facilitate each other and further strengthen their relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021