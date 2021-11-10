KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.492 billion and the number of lots traded at 6,515.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to (PKR 2.743 billion), followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.627 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.256 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 545.737 million), DJ (PKR 488.106 million), Silver (PKR 264.782 million), Natural Gas (PKR 260.471 million), Platinum (PKR 164.511 million), Copper (PKR 72.520 million), SP 500 (PKR 63.133 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 5.048 million). In Agricultural commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.004 million was traded.

