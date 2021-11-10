Tokyo's Nikkei ends down

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as a strong yen prompted profit-taking. The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.75 percent, or 221.59 points, to close at 29,285.46, while the broader Topix index was down 0.81 percent, or 16.45 points, at 2,018.77.

Shares had opened higher in Tokyo, extending rallies on Wall Street, where investors cheered the passage of a US infrastructure overhaul. But early gains were eroded gradually as investors started locking in profits on several negative factors, including a strong yen, brokers said. The dollar fetched 112.76 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 113.22 yen in New York late Monday.