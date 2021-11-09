Toyota Pakistan increases prices on its entire lineup

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the maker of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has increased prices on its entire lineup, confirmed CEO Ali Asghar Jamali to Business Recorder on Tuesday.

The increase will be applicable on bookings made on and after November 10. The new rates, however, will not apply to those who have already booked their cars and have deliveries due by December, said Jamali.

"Those who have booked their vehicles, and have November-December deliveries will pay the old rates," Jamali told Business Recorder. "They will have to clear the remaining amount by November 15 or around this date. We are taking a hit on this, as around 13,500 cars are due for delivery in this time period."

Jamali added that deliveries for January would be charged the new rates.

Following are the new prices of Toyota Yaris, Corolla Altis Grande, Revo, and Fortuner models:

Toyota Corolla

The price of Corolla Altis Grande X CVT 1.8 (Beige Colour) has seen an upward revision of Rs210,000. The new prices are Rs4,079,000 compared to its old price of Rs3,869,000.

An increase of Rs210,000 in the price of Corolla Altis Grande X CVT 1.8 (black interior) has taken its rate from Rs3,889,000 to Rs4,099,000.

The prices of Corolla Altis X Automatic 1.6, and Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 have gone up by Rs200,000 each. The new price tag for both variants are Rs3,449,000, and Rs3,779,000, respectively.

The manual version of Corolla Altis X 1.6 has seen a price hike of Rs190,00. Its new price is Rs3,299,000 against the old one at Rs3,109,000.

Toyota Yaris

The company has increased Rs180,000 on Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3, and Rs160,000 on ATIV M-T 1.3. The new prices for both variants are Rs2,849,000 and Rs2,679,000, respectively.

The new price tag of Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 and Yaris ATIV M-T 1.5 are Rs3,099,000 and Rs2,899,000 with an increase of Rs200,000 and Rs180,000, respectively.

Yaris GLi CVT 1.3, which saw an increase of Rs160,000, will now cost Rs2,749,000 against the old rate of Rs2,589,000.

Yaris GLi M/T 1.3 has gotten Rs140,000 more expensive, and will be available at Rs2,549,000 against the old rate of Rs2,409,000.

Toyota Fortuner

Fortuner 2.8 Sigma has seen the highest price jump of Rs580,000, which took its price to Rs9,849,000 from Rs9,269,000.

Fortuner 2.7 G, has seen a price surge of Rs500,000 and will cost Rs8,149,000 against the old price of Rs7,649,000.

Another Rs500,000 was added to the price-tag of Fortuner 2.7 VVTi. The variant, which was available at Rs8,899,000, will cost Rs9,399,000.

Toyota Revo

The auto and manual versions of Revo G 2.8 are up by Rs330,000, meaning that the variants will now cost Rs7,109,000 and Rs6,759,000, respectively.

The price of REVO V Auto 2.8 will rise by Rs400,000 to Rs7,779,000, from Rs7,379,000. Similarly, the price of Revo Hilux E, with a hike of Rs290,000, will be Rs6,149,000 from Rs5,859,000.