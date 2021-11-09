Hong Kong stocks end higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed on a positive note Tuesday following a record lead from Wall Street as optimism over the global recovery outlook overshadowed worries about inflation.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 percent, or 49.36 points, to 24,813.13.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.24 percent, or 8.37 points, to 3,507.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.76 percent, or 18.27 points, to 2,436.24.