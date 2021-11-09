ANL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-6.84%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.87%)
ASL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.33%)
FCCL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.48%)
FFBL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
FFL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.66%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.58%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.86%)
KAPCO 28.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.43%)
NETSOL 114.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.24%)
PACE 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.85%)
PAEL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.87%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.05%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.81%)
TELE 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.54%)
TRG 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.81%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.2%)
WTL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,812 Decreased By ▼ -116.38 (-2.36%)
BR30 21,177 Decreased By ▼ -774.86 (-3.53%)
KSE100 46,495 Decreased By ▼ -620.4 (-1.32%)
KSE30 18,022 Decreased By ▼ -236.67 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei ends down for third straight session

AFP 09 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as a strong yen prompted profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.75 percent, or 221.59 points, to close at 29,285.46, while the broader Topix index was down 0.81 percent, or 16.45 points, at 2,018.77.

Shares had opened higher in Tokyo, extending rallies on Wall Street, where investors cheered the passage of a US infrastructure overhaul.

But early gains were eroded gradually as investors started locking in profits on several negative factors, including a strong yen, brokers said.

The dollar fetched 112.76 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 113.22 yen in New York late Monday.

"Selling pressure can easily emerge whenever the Nikkei approaches 30,000," said Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management.

"But market sentiment is not so bad as a number of companies are releasing favourable results," Okumura told AFP.

In Tokyo, Toshiba lost 2.61 percent to 4,845 yen after a report said it plans to split into three companies as early as 2023, aiming to make the performance and growth strategy of each sector clearer.

Nissan fell 0.25 percent to 589.7 yen ahead of its earnings report, due after the market close.

SoftBank Group rocketed 10.50 percent to 6,808 yen after it announced a share buyback worth one trillion yen ($8.9 billion) on Monday.

The investment giant also said it suffered its first quarterly net loss in 18 months as a China tech crackdown and other investment losses hit its Vision Fund portfolio.

Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo's Nikkei ends down for third straight session

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

ECP orders Balochistan govt to provide details of LG polls in two weeks

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories