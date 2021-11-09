ANL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.67%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.51%)
ASL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.13%)
FFBL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.12%)
FFL 13.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.52%)
FNEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.98%)
NETSOL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-3.78%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.15%)
PAEL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.98%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
PRL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.11%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
TELE 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.91%)
TRG 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-3.48%)
UNITY 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-6.56%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.26%)
BR100 4,808 Decreased By ▼ -121.13 (-2.46%)
BR30 21,112 Decreased By ▼ -840.05 (-3.83%)
KSE100 46,440 Decreased By ▼ -674.74 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,995 Decreased By ▼ -263.58 (-1.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CTD arrests terrorist in Chakwal

  • Team recovers large cache of arms and ammunition from his possession
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Nov 2021

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terrorism bid and arrested a militant associated with a banned outfit in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Chakwal, it was reported on Tuesday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that a terrorist of the banned outfit was arrested in Chakwal. The terrorist was identified as Arqam Aziz who had been arrested during the raid conducted at a compound.

The raiding team recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from his possession. The accused has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

Earlier, a terrorist was killed in an IBO by security forces in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that a wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during the exchange of fire.

CTD terrorist killed banned outfits chakwal

Comments

1000 characters

CTD arrests terrorist in Chakwal

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

ECP orders Balochistan govt to provide details of LG polls in two weeks

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories