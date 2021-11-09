CTD arrests terrorist in Chakwal

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terrorism bid and arrested a militant associated with a banned outfit in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Chakwal, it was reported on Tuesday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that a terrorist of the banned outfit was arrested in Chakwal. The terrorist was identified as Arqam Aziz who had been arrested during the raid conducted at a compound.

The raiding team recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from his possession. The accused has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

Earlier, a terrorist was killed in an IBO by security forces in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that a wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during the exchange of fire.