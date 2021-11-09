ANL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.85%)
ASC 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
ASL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
FCCL 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.44%)
FFBL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.63%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.99%)
FNEL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGGL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.66%)
GGL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
MDTL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.19%)
MLCF 37.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.06%)
NETSOL 116.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-2.01%)
PACE 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.03%)
PAEL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
POWER 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.73%)
PTC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 41.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.06%)
TELE 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.74%)
TRG 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.14%)
UNITY 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.57%)
WTL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.49%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -68.95 (-1.4%)
BR30 21,415 Decreased By ▼ -537.36 (-2.45%)
KSE100 46,637 Decreased By ▼ -478.03 (-1.01%)
KSE30 18,064 Decreased By ▼ -194.1 (-1.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares slip as heavy losses in banks offset strong miners

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

Australian shares flitted in and out of positive territory to edge down on Tuesday, as losses in the financial sector offset early gains among heavyweight mining stocks after copper prices rose on strong export growth data from top consumer China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed early gains and was down 0.2% at 7,438.40, as of 0106 GMT.

Australian banks dropped 1%, led by the country's second-biggest lender National Australia Bank losing up to 3% despite a 76.8% jump in its annual profit. QBE Insurance Group Ltd slipped 1.76%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost between 0.9% and 1.5%.

Energy index slipped more than half a percent, with Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd down as much as 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Newcrest Mining, Australia's biggest-listed gold producer, declined more than 5% to mark its worst intraday drop since November last year, after the company floated plans to buy Canadian miner Pretium Resources in a $2.80 billion deal.

Among gainers, the mining sector rose 1.47%, led by Chalice Mining Ltd advancing 9.6%, followed by Piedmont Lithium Inc gaining 4.76%.

Global miners BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group advanced between 1.5% and 2.5%.

Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, advanced more than 1% on Monday as strong export growth in China boosted demand for the metal used in the power and construction industries.

Healthcare stocks also kept the benchmark afloat. Biotech firm CSL Ltd added more than 1% and ASX-listed shares of Resmed Inc gained nearly 2%.

Gold stocks climbed 0.7%, after losing more than a percent earlier in the day, as bullion prices scaled a two-month high, bolstered by a retreat in the US dollar and persistent inflation concerns.

Technology stocks rose 1.5%, tracking the gains on Wall Street overnight, led by Tyro Payments Ltd, up 2.83%, followed by Megaport Ltd gaining 2.77%.

All three major Wall street indexes ended higher as investors welcomed the passage of a US infrastructure spending bill.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.1% lower to 13,028.72.

Australian shares Westpac Banking Corp Commonwealth Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares slip as heavy losses in banks offset strong miners

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Fed turns focus to rate debate

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Subordinating regulatory authorities to PM: Federal govt withdraws appeal against stay order

ICT land acquisition for public purposes: Govt decides to amend law to exclude ‘housing’

Read more stories