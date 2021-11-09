FBR, UNODC arrange capacity-building sessions for DNFBPs

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in collaboration with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) organised an outreach and capacity building sessions for DNFBPs to ensure AML/CFT compliance at Karachi.

The representatives from Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Ministry of foreign affairs (MoFA) were the key-note speakers in the training sessions.

The participants included real estate agents, jewellers, accountants and lawyers. In his opening remarks, Mohammad Iqbal, DG DNFBPs, stressed upon the need to combat money laundering in its all forms and manifestations.

He apprised the participants of the measures taken by FBR to facilitate the DNFBPs and help build their understanding through various activities including webinars, guidance documents and face-to-face training sessions.

DG DNFBPs further emphasized that while the FATF actions on DNFBPs have largely been addressed, FBR as the AML/CFT regulatory authority will continue supervising the DNFBPs for implementation of AML/CFT regime, so that the money generated through crimes cannot be concealed in real estate and gold or precious stones. The sessions were warmly appreciated and generously acknowledged by all the participants.