Fake bank accounts case: SHC seeks report against Ali Hassan Zardari

INP 09 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought investigation report against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Ali Hassan Zardari in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income and fake bank accounts.

The orders came during a hearing of Ali Hassan Zardari’s plea seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The Investigation Officer (IO) in his arguments before the court opposed striking down the name of PPP MPA from the ECL, stating that the suspect might flee the country.

He is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and an investigation against him was underway, the IO said. Zardari’s lawyer, Raj Ali Wahid stated before the SHC bench that his client had earlier went abroad as well and returned back and assured the court that they are ready to give any guarantee the court needed. He offered the court to keep Ali Hassan Zardari’s son passport as a guarantee and allow his client to fly abroad. The court after hearing arguments from both side, ordered NAB to present an investigation report against him within three weeks and adjourned the hearing.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal and others are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case.

