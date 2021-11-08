ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
Pakistan announce squad for Bangladesh tour

Syed Ahmed 08 Nov 2021

Pakistan have announced an 18-member squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The three-match T20I series will be played in Dhaka on November 19, 20, and 22.

The players currently participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 have been chosen for the Bangladesh tour with the only exclusion of Mohammad Hafeez who will not be part of the tour.

An in-form Iftikhar Ahmed, who led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to their second consecutive National T20 2021 title, has been added to the middle-order that also includes Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah.

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

Pakistan's squad for the two Tests, which will be played from 26-30 November and 4-8 December in Chittagong and Dhaka, will be announced in due course, the cricket board said.

There will be no change in team management, except the batting consultant, Matthew Hayden, who is not going to be available due to prior commitments.

Pakistan T20I squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

