ANL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.19%)
GGL 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
KEL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
NETSOL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.98%)
PACE 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
PAEL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
POWER 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
SNGP 42.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.2%)
TELE 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.66%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.45%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
WTL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,386 Increased By ▲ 89.76 (0.19%)
KSE30 18,353 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TSMC says it did not release any detailed customer data in response to US request

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday it had not disclosed detailed information on clients in its response to a US chip data request.

TSMC is among several companies, including South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, that the US government has asked to volunteer information so it can better understand the global chip shortage.

It has set a Nov. 8 deadline for submission of the information.

But the US request has triggered industry concerns on trade secrets. The South Korean firms - the world's two biggest makers of memory chips - plan to leave out detailed information when supplying Washington with data, two sources said last week.

TSMC, a major Apple Inc supplier, said it had responded to the US request to help address the semiconductor shortage that has disrupted production for car makers and consumer electronics suppliers.

TSMC said it remained "committed to protecting our customers' confidentiality as always, ensuring no customer-specific information is disclosed in the response".

It did not give any further detail.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in September said the request for information was aimed at boosting supply chain transparency. She warned if companies did not answer the call "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

Tech powerhouse Taiwan has said it was doing all it could to resolve the chip shortage. TSMC has pledged to spend $100 billion over the next three years to expand chip capacity.

Taiwan's government said it respects US commercial law but that it would back domestic firms if they receive any "unreasonable requests ".

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd global chip shortage US chip data

Comments

1000 characters

TSMC says it did not release any detailed customer data in response to US request

Pakistan-Iran trade likely to increase to $5bn in next 5 yrs

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

Pakistan Media University plan put on the back burner

OIC to continue supporting Kashmiris: special envoy

Read more stories