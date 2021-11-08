Allama Iqbal Town: Rs100m uplift projects completed: Shafqat

LAHORE: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has said that development projects of Rs 100 million have been completed in the Allama Iqbal Town and its adjacent area. Sui gas and sewerage pipelines have been laid .The installation of street lights in the area would also start soon.

He said this during inspection of ongoing development projects completed in Bhakewal Pind,Allama Iqbal Town here on Sunday .He further said that provision of basic amenities to the people of the area is the top priority of the government. He also disclosed that a separate tube-well for supplying water to Bhakewal Pind and water filtration plant for clean water would also be installed. The incumbent government has fulfilled its promises made with the people of the area.

