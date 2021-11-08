ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spices' export surges 16pc in 3 months

APP 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 16.39 percent during the first three months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported spices worth US $23.163 million during July-September (2021-22) as compared to the exports of US $19.901 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 16.39 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of spice also rose by 20.11 percent as the country exported 6,448 metric ton of spices during the period under review as compared to the exports of 5,369 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spices exports also increased by 58.31 percent during the month of September 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The spices exports in September 2021 were recorded at $9.454 million against the exports of US $5.972 million in September 2020, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis the export of spices surge by 17.95 percent in September 2021 as compared to the exports of US $8.015 million in August 2021.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Exports exports of spices spices exports

Comments

1000 characters

Spices' export surges 16pc in 3 months

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

Shehbaz demands action against govt after Daska by-poll report

Covid lockdowns adversely affected commodity prices globally: PM Imran

Read more stories