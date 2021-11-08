ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
ADT-1 Capital TFC: Mandate signing between U Bank and JS Bank held

KARACHI: President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank Limited (U Bank) Kabeer Naqvi and President & CEO of JS Bank...
Press Release 08 Nov 2021

KARACHI: President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank Limited (U Bank) Kabeer Naqvi and President & CEO of JS Bank Limited (JSBL) Basir Shamsie, signed the Mandate for raising Additional Tier-1 Capital. This handshake will not only strengthen the relationship between two banks, but will also open up multiple avenues for collaboration, including medium to long term debt funding, credit structuring and synergizing their respective businesses to scale.

Speaking on the occasion Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank said that we are delighted to collaborate with JSBL in raising debt instrument in the form of Additional Tier-1 Capital TFC in the Capital market.

U Bank aims to establish strong partnership with JSBL, which is intended at exploring avenues to collaborate, design innovative products and work together in moving the banking sector forward. This alliance will help us serve new customers and bring more Pakistanis in to the banking net.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JSBL praised U Microfinance Bank as an emerging player and recognizable brand and commented that JSBL is committed towards building strategic alliances with key market players. This partnership is in line with its vision and mission to seek new ways to enable its customers to shape their lives and businesses.

The ceremony was held in the office of JSBL and was witnessed by the senior management of both banks including Ahmed Ateeq - Group Head Investment Banking and Structured Finance, Mohammad Salahuddin - Unit Head Investment Banking from JS Bank and Mariam Pervaiz - Chief Commercial Officer & Chief of Staff, Farooq Kamran - Head of Corporate Banking & Investments and Mohsin Aslam -Head Budgeting Planning & Corporate Finance from U Bank.

Basir Shamsie JS Bank Limited Kabeer Naqvi U Microfinance Bank Limited ADT1 Capital TFC

