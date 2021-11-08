ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Pakistan

PFMA-KP urges govt to ensure supply of subsidized flour

Recorder Report 08 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: While expressing grave concern over increasing price of petroleum products, Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PFMA-KP) chapter urged the federal and provincial governments to fulfill their demands forthwith to ensure supply of subsidized flour in the local market.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, PFMA KP chapter chairman Sabir Ahmad Bangash while chairing the executive body meeting of the association said that frequent increase in petroleum commodities price and electricity tariffs have made it difficult for mills owners to run their units smoothly. Sabir Bangash said the rising price-hike has created hurdle in smooth supply of flour supply in local market. He expressed fear that if the rates of subsidized flour wouldn't increase that will force owners to close down mills. He urged the government to avoid taking unjust and anti-flour industry steps while keeping the prevailing scenario.

The association chairman said the step-motherly attitude is being carried out with flour mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is highly condemnable. He urged the federal and provincial governments to fulfill their demands forthwith to ensure supply of subsidized flour in the local market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KP flour PFMA Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

