Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,042,330 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 249,431,180 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 6,306 new deaths and 411,296 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,179 new deaths, followed by India with 506 and Ukraine with 449.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 754,279 deaths from 46,461,779 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 609,388 deaths from 21,874,324 cases, India with 460,791 deaths from 34,355,536 cases, Mexico with 289,674 deaths from 3,825,404 cases, and Russia with 246,814 deaths from 8,795,095 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 608 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 359, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 357, Republic of North Macedonia with 346, Montenegro with 342, and Hungary with 323.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,525,388 deaths from 46,084,819 cases, Europe 1,424,434 deaths from 76,202,176 infections, and Asia 876,875 deaths from 56,130,911 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 783,411 deaths from 48,189,463 cases, Africa 219,336 deaths from 8,531,449 cases, the Middle East 209,980 deaths from 14,024,411 cases, and Oceania 2,906 deaths from 267,951 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies