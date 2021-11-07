MoC's efforts towards restarting barter trade with Iran lauded

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has hailed the Ministry of Commerce's efforts to kick-start barter trade with Iran on a mass scale.

Maggo maintained that when Europe, India and China can do barter trade with Iran, why Pakistan can not do while Pakistan is at the greater advantage on the back of long border and geographical contiguity as compared to all other countries and regions.

Nasir Khan, VP FPCCI from Balochistan, emphasized that it is in the national interest of Pakistan to have barter trade with Iran and have marketplaces in the border areas of the two brotherly countries.

Nasir Khan added that Pakistani exporters can export large quantities of rice, meat, pharmaceuticals and textiles to Iran and that can translate into upwards of equivalent of US five billion dollars annually; which, in turn, will create millions of jobs.

