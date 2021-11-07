Prices of all essential kitchen items increase further

ISLAMABAD: Prices of all the essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

According to the traders, the increase in essential kitchen items as well as other daily use items is a direct result of regular increase in fuel, power prices coupled with Pak rupee depreciation against the dollar and other major global currencies.

The survey noted that the sugar price has registered an all-time high jump of Rs 1,550 per 50kg bag from Rs 5,850 per bag to Rs 7,400 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 122-125 per kg.

According to traders, millers have increased sugar price by Rs 2,400 per 50kg within the past three weeks taking retail price from Rs 110 per kg to Rs 160 per kg.

Traders said that in the coming days, if serious regulatory actions were not taken against the sugar millers and big dealers, the commodity price is likely to cross Rs 8,000 mark in the wholesale market.

Best quality ghee/cooking oil prices jumped from Rs 370 per litre pack to Rs 390 per litre pack, while B-grade cooking oil prices are stable at Rs 4,450 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs 275 per pack of 900 grams.

According to cooking oil/ghee dealers, the best quality ghee cooking oil production including all the costs to the millers from processing to marketing was costing Rs 270 per kg including dealers' margin but they were supplying the commodity to end consumers at Rs 390 per kg. They said this reflect an overcharge of Rs 120 per kg. Traders said that further increase in the best quality ghee/cooking oil price is on the cards.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are increasing as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs 154 per kg from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 370 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs 115 per pack of 900grams from Rs 160 to Rs 275 per pack.

During the week under review, good quality wheat flour price of 15kg bag has been increased from Rs 1,075 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,080 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,200 per bag.

