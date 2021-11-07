ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Prices of all essential kitchen items increase further

Abdul Rasheed Azad 07 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prices of all the essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

According to the traders, the increase in essential kitchen items as well as other daily use items is a direct result of regular increase in fuel, power prices coupled with Pak rupee depreciation against the dollar and other major global currencies.

The survey noted that the sugar price has registered an all-time high jump of Rs 1,550 per 50kg bag from Rs 5,850 per bag to Rs 7,400 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 122-125 per kg.

According to traders, millers have increased sugar price by Rs 2,400 per 50kg within the past three weeks taking retail price from Rs 110 per kg to Rs 160 per kg.

Traders said that in the coming days, if serious regulatory actions were not taken against the sugar millers and big dealers, the commodity price is likely to cross Rs 8,000 mark in the wholesale market.

Best quality ghee/cooking oil prices jumped from Rs 370 per litre pack to Rs 390 per litre pack, while B-grade cooking oil prices are stable at Rs 4,450 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs 275 per pack of 900 grams.

According to cooking oil/ghee dealers, the best quality ghee cooking oil production including all the costs to the millers from processing to marketing was costing Rs 270 per kg including dealers' margin but they were supplying the commodity to end consumers at Rs 390 per kg. They said this reflect an overcharge of Rs 120 per kg. Traders said that further increase in the best quality ghee/cooking oil price is on the cards.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are increasing as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs 154 per kg from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 370 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs 115 per pack of 900grams from Rs 160 to Rs 275 per pack.

During the week under review, good quality wheat flour price of 15kg bag has been increased from Rs 1,075 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,080 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,200 per bag.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dollar sugar price power prices essential kitchen items cooking oil prices

Comments

Comments are closed.

Prices of all essential kitchen items increase further

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories