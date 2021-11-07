KP CM says govt taking 'result-oriented' steps to control price hike

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Saturday that the incumbent government is fully aware of the hardships faced by the people due to prevailing price hike and taking result-oriented steps to overcome it.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugural various uplift schemes in Mansehra. Federal Ministers Azam Swati, Murad Saeed and Omar Ayub Khan, Member National Assembly, Saleh Mohammad Khan and Special Assistant to KP CM, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the provincial government is providing relief to the people through Sehat Card, Kissan Card, Food Card, Education Card and other public-friendly initiatives.

He said that no doubt, the situation is hard, but it is temporary, saying that all nations face such hardships and only those nations make progress that battled such situations with bravery and courage.

He said that the present government is going forward under a solid planning in agriculture, health, industrial and other sectors.

He said that for the first time in the history of the province, the first-ever food security policy has been approved for the province sufficient in the production of wheat and other edibles.

Mahmood Khan said that each and every electoral commitment is being fulfilled and for the first time in the history of the province a trillion plus budget is presented and maximum relief would be granted to the people in the forthcoming budget.

On the occasion, the chief minister also announced the establishment of a medical college and sports stadium at Mansehra and construction of a teaching hospital for Hazara region under public private partnership. He announced granting the status of sub division to Baffa.

Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone of 20km long Mandi Mali Road and 12km Nawazabad-Mandi Road and these projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.24 billion and Rs 762 million respectively.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of 26km Siran Right Bank Canal project which would be completed at Rs 2.8 billion. Mahmood Khan performed the ground-breaking of a playground in Baffa which would be completed at a total cost of Rs 700 million.

Moreover, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of 9km Kotli Payeen to Chattar Plain Road and rehabilitation of 17km Mansehra to Uttar Sheesha Road. These projects would be completed at a total cost of Rs 150 million and Rs 207 million respectively.

The chief minister said that development projects worth Rs 42 billion were underway in Mansehra district which on completion would bring a positive change in the lives of local people.

He further said that practical work on Mansehra Grater Water Supply Scheme would be launched within three months adding that the matter for establishment of Siran Development Authority would be deliberated.

He added that substantial progress would be made on new Balakot City project within next five months. Moreover, the chief minister stated that in next two years record development projects would be initiated in Mansehra to develop it.

