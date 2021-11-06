ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Skipper Coetzer wants Scotland to go out on a high in World Cup

AFP Updated 06 Nov 2021

SHARJAH: Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer has urged his players to give it their best shot in Sunday's last Twenty20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Sharjah.

The Scots have lost all four Super 12 Group 2 games since defeating Bangladesh in the qualifiers last month.

"We've got to make sure we go in there with as much confidence as we possibly can do," said Coetzer on Saturday.

"We've got one last crack of the whip while we're out here. We're not going to play together again until April probably."

In contrast, Pakistan are the form team with four wins in as many games -- a fact not lost on Coetzer.

"What better game and what better team to play against than Pakistan.

"They're at the top of their game at the moment. That's just an ultimate test and to challenge yourself against them," said the Scottish skipper.

We fear no one at Twenty20 World Cup, says Hafeez

Pakistan have won all three Twenty20 internationals against Scotland, one in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and two in Edinburgh 11 years later.

Coetzer said his players will relish the challenge of facing rival skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan -- who have put two century opening stands in four matches.

"What a challenge we're going to be faced with," said Coetzer.

"The two players at the top of their game at the moment, so it would be great to experience that and hopefully try and knock a few of them over at the same time.

"We have to go in there respecting them but also willing to go and try and take them on, too. I think we've taken a few lessons from our last couple of games and some special lessons from the India game as well."

India thumped Scotland by eight wickets in Dubai on Friday, knocking off the meagre 86-run target in just 6.2 overs.

Coetzer said the Indian players, led by skipper Virat Kohli, visiting their dressing room was a big experience.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reclaims top batter throne in T20I rankings

"I think guys have had small opportunities to speak to various players from various teams during this tournament, but it's been made a little bit harder by not being able to mix as easily in this tournament.

"But the opportunity to go and speak to the India team yesterday was a moment that some guys will probably never forget but also we learned so much."

Babar Azam Twenty20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup Kyle Coetzer

Comments

1000 characters

Skipper Coetzer wants Scotland to go out on a high in World Cup

Interior ministry receives summary from Punjab govt to end TLP's proscribed status

Talks with TTP, Afghan situation: Military officials to brief MPs on Monday

Sindh doesn't want help in resolving sugar crisis: finance ministry

We fear no one at Twenty20 World Cup, says Hafeez

Petition filed against petrol price hike in Lahore High Court

Taliban confirm reports of 4 women killed in northern Afghanistan

Ninety-nine killed in fuel tanker blast in Sierra Leone capital

All eyes on New Zealand-Afghanistan clash

BBC drops former England captain Vaughan from radio show amid racism allegations

Pakistan, Iran to sign barter deal through commerce chambers?

Read more stories