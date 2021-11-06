NAO: SCBA rejects 'series' of amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has categorically rejected the 'series' of National Accountability Ordinance amendments and termed the same as targeted victimisation through selective laws to satisfy malicious designs of the ruling elite, and resolved to challenge the same before the Supreme Court.

The federal government three days ago amended the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 for a third time in less than a month, which stripped the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of the powers to remove the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and authorised the president to do so.

The newly-elected Executive Committee of the SCBA in its first meeting, held on Friday, under the chairmanship of its President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, unanimously, resolved and approved to cautiously amend Article 184(3) of Constitution by giving right of appeal to aggrieved parties before the new bench and until the decision of such appeal, the original judgment should not be implemented in any manner whatsoever.

The SCBA resolved to abolish Article 175(A) of Constitution and suggested to re-establish the same with the fresh provision well consulted by the Bar representatives, so as to appoint proficient judges in order to expel all sort of nepotism or discrimination and to eradicate the monopoly of notable.

It urged the Supreme Court to amend Supreme Court Rules, 1980, Order XXVI (Rule-6) providing the opportunity for change of counsel in review petitions before the Supreme Court.

The SCBA unanimously resolved that all the state institutions are well respected and dignified, though they must work in their defined parameters/domains, as enshrined in the Constitution, however, there is dire need to dispel the overall growing impression of meddling by the establishment in state institutions.

It was further resolved to repel autocratic or oppressive designs and to support all democratic elements.

It further resolved to maintain harmonious relations between the bench and the bar for the betterment of the institution, rule of law, independence of judiciary and expects the same other way around and to stay vigilant of irritant elements.

Further, the house calls upon the Supreme Court to review and improve the case management system for speedy dispensation of justice.

The house unanimously resolved to hold a stakeholder conference inviting intellectual minds from all segments of society to address current national and socio-political situation.

