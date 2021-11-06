ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.45%)
BR30 22,385 Increased By ▲ 115.75 (0.52%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar steadies as jobs gain supports rate hike bets

Reuters 06 Nov 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, recovering from a three-week low, as domestic jobs data supported expectations for the Bank of Canada to begin hiking interest rates over the coming months.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2454 to the greenback, or 80.30 U.S. cents, after touching its weakestlevel since Oct. 12 at 1.2479.

"The Canadian jobs data support the notion of earlier rate hikes in Canada suggested by last week's BoC outcome," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

"Meanwhile, other major central banks are pushing back against the idea of earlier rate increases."

The Bank of Canada last week said it could begin hiking interest rates in April, about three months earlier than previously thought. Money markets expect lift-off as soon as March.

The Canadian economy added 31,200 jobs in October, the fifth straight month of gains, and the jobless rate slipped to the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic started at 6.7%.

Canadian dollar hits 6-day low

For the week, the loonie was down 0.6%, pressured by a pullback in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.

Oil rebounded on Friday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to raise supply to cool the market, sticking to plans for a gradual increase in output after cuts made in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. crude prices settled 3.1% higher at $81.27 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar touched its highest level in more than one year against a basket of major currencies as data showed that U.S. job growth picked up in October.

Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year was down 5.1 basis points at 1.603%, after touching on Monday its highest level since May 2019 at 1.766%.

Canadian Dollar Bank of Canada Canadian economy Canadian government bond U.S. crude prices

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar steadies as jobs gain supports rate hike bets

Chinese envoy calls on COAS, discusses Afghan peace process

Punjab cabinet asks federal govt to end TLP's proscribed status

Nation on 'ration card', says Shehbaz as opposition lashes out at govt

India stay alive in T20 World Cup after crushing win over Scotland

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows hit $2.68 billion, but pace slows down in October

Punjab govt seals mills as sugar crisis intensifies

Pakistan's rupee stays unchanged against US dollar

Nawaz Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders to police

Dr Nauman Niaz apologises over spat with Shoaib Akhtar

Countries rush to buy Merck, Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 pills

Read more stories