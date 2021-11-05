ANL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.57%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FNEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.04%)
GGGL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.05%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.82%)
NETSOL 130.48 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.55%)
PAEL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
POWER 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
PRL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
PTC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.17%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.4%)
TELE 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.15%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.61%)
WTL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.79%)
BR100 4,958 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,348 Increased By ▲ 79.38 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,440 Increased By ▲ 220.42 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,396 Increased By ▲ 48.33 (0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars endure tough week, bonds get relief rally

Reuters 05 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were ending a turbulent week with stiff losses on Friday, while bonds enjoyed a much-needed relief rally after the Bank of England defied pressure for a rate hike.

The Aussie was huddled at $0.7384, having shed 1.8% on the week so far after repeatedly failing to clear the 200-day moving average at $0.7552. The pullback risked breaking support at $0.7380 for a move to at least $0.7325.

The kiwi dollar was off 1.1% for the week at $0.7093 , following a bearish breach of its 200-day moving average at $0.7100. The next support levels were down at $0.7040 and $0.6980.

Both had suffered collateral damage when the BOE on Thursday stunned markets by skipping a chance to raise interest rates.

That triggered a sharp unwinding of long sterling/short US dollar positions, which lifted the US currency across the board.

The Aussie had already been struggling with a dovish outlook from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which it underlined on Friday in a quarterly economic update.

While upgrading its growth and inflation forecasts, the central bank emphasised that progress on wage growth was still likely to be slow and it was prepared to be patient on rates.

"The market continues to adjust to the RBA's relatively dovish message, and there is likely to be a further shift in that direction given the global central bank messaging," said analysts at Westpac in a note.

"Daily technicals are rolling over too, suggesting we could see a dip towards the $0.7300/50 region."

Hard-hit debt markets were overjoyed by the BoE's reticence on rates and yields on Australian three-year bonds fell back to 0.91%, from a peak of 1.257% last week.

Ten-year yields eased to 1.78%, narrowing the spread over Treasuries to 25 basis points from a recent top of 51 basis points.

"We think the spread can narrow toward 15 bps over coming weeks," said Westpac.

Expectations for the cash rate have been pushed back, so futures are now fully priced for a hike to 0.25% by July, compared to May earlier in the week.

New Zealand dollars Australian bond

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars endure tough week, bonds get relief rally

Petroleum products’ import on deferred payment: Pakistan gets Murabaha facility

OPEC+ rebuffs speedier oil output calls

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

Nawaz Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders to police

PM ‘explains’ why he doesn’t shake hands with Shehbaz

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories