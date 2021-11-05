ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
Call to introduce modern techniques in Info Department

Recorder Report 05 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Divisional Information Director Sawai Khan Chhalgari has said the Information Department (ID) is the real spokesperson of the Sindh government, so there is a need to introduce modern techniques in this department.

He was presiding over a meeting with all district officers of Hyderabad Division at Divisional Directorate Information on Thursday.

He said on the special instructions of Information Secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi, suggestions have been sought for formulating a unified policy to address the shortage of required facilities and staff in all the districts.

It will accelerate the working of government activities to build a positive image and all welfare projects of Sindh Government will be further highlighted to the public.

He said it was necessary to increase the manpower in each district as the department need to meet the requirements of the modern age. It is difficult to reach the venue on the occasions of visits of important personalities due to shortage of vehicles.

The Divisional Director Information issued directions to all district officers to work out an immediate solution to the issue as the vehicles have not been provided to the district offices for many years.

During the meeting, the officers of all the districts gave a detailed briefing on the vacant positions and other issues of their district.

On this occasion, Divisional Director Information Sawai Khan Chhalgari assured all the officers that all possible efforts would be made to resolve all their issues and suggestions in this regard are being sent to Information Secretary Sindh.

He further informed that a meeting regarding SNE will be held on November 8 in the office of the DG Public Relations in which he will present all the issues to higher authorities.

