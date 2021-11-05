Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
05 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 4, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
653,206,737 333,222,731 18,554,488,331 8,955,355,362
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,530,135,037 (1,884,998,268) (354,863,231)
Local Individuals 15,674,873,922 (15,013,253,541) 661,620,380
Local Corporates 5,566,954,340 (5,873,711,490) (306,757,149)
===============================================================================
