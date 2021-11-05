KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 4, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 653,206,737 333,222,731 18,554,488,331 8,955,355,362 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,530,135,037 (1,884,998,268) (354,863,231) Local Individuals 15,674,873,922 (15,013,253,541) 661,620,380 Local Corporates 5,566,954,340 (5,873,711,490) (306,757,149) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021