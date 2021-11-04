ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US trade deficit surged in September amid buying spree

AFP 04 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: With American firms on a buying spree for computers and industrial goods amid higher fuel prices, the US trade deficit surged in September to another record, the government reported Thursday.

But purchases of autos declined amid the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, the data showed.

US exports fell while imports rose, driving the trade gap to $80.9 billion, an 11.2 percent increase over August, the Commerce Department reported.

The deficit has widened 33 percent in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period of last year as the US economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 downturn, driving demand for goods.

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

Imports of computers jumped $1.2 billion, while industrial supplies increased nearly $1 billion, including a $400 million increase in crude oil, which has seen prices jump in recent months to above $80 a barrel.

But auto and parts imports plummeted by over $2 billion, according to the report.

Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics said the deficit is likely to remain high through the end of 2020, but "moderation in domestic demand will cool import volumes while steady vaccine diffusion and slower virus spread should underpin stronger export growth."

The US trade deficit with China jumped by $3.4 billion to $31.5 billion, while the gap with Mexico rose $2.3 billion to $8.8 billion, according to the report.

US trade deficit US trade gap

Comments

1000 characters

US trade deficit surged in September amid buying spree

National average of anti-Covid vaccination has reached 48 percent: Umar

Import of POL products: ITFC to provide $761.5mn Murabaha financing to Pakistan

Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

Court sends Zahir Jaffer to judicial remand for attacking official

PCB announces schedule for West Indies tour, all matches to be held in Karachi

Rupee's appreciation run ends, closes over 170 against US dollar

PM Imran urges scholars to lead nation in right direction

Boom not bust as 'unique' Babar and Rizwan build Pakistan foundation

UK unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali

Read more stories