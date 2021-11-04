ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

AFP 04 Nov 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,020,845 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 248,038,900 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 8,287 new deaths and 487,396 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,183 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,195 and Ukraine with 699.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 750,431 deaths from 46,253,681 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 608,235 deaths from 21,835,785 cases, India with 459,652 deaths from 34,321,025 cases, Mexico with 288,887 deaths from 3,814,453 cases, and Russia with 243,255 deaths from 8,673,860 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 608 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 356, Bulgaria with 352, Republic of North Macedonia with 345, Montenegro with 337, and Hungary with 321.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,522,712 deaths from 45,993,436 cases, Europe 1,412,899 deaths from 75,314,180 infections, and Asia 874,772 deaths from 55,994,537 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 779,472 deaths from 47,973,324 cases, Africa 218,760 deaths from 8,515,482 cases, Middle East 209,368 deaths from 13,983,939 cases, and Oceania 2,862 deaths from 264,008 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

