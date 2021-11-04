ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By ▲ 10.15 (0.21%)
BR30 21,941 Increased By ▲ 107.02 (0.49%)
KSE100 47,067 Increased By ▲ 35.02 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,307 Increased By ▲ 32.64 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat firms, lingers near 9-yr high on global supply concerns

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

CANBERRA: US wheat futures rose on Thursday and hovered near nine-year highs touched earlier this week on concerns about global supplies amid robust demand.

Corn edged higher, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans edged lower.

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.6% at $7.86 a bushel as of 0319 GMT, having closed 1.3% lower on Wednesday.

Wheat hit a December 2012 high of $8.07 a bushel on Tuesday.

"The fundamentals remain very sound. There are question marks about Black Sea and South America production and that means stronger prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Most of the sprouted Ukrainian winter grain crop is in good or satisfactory condition, while a lack of rain had affected about a third of planted areas, the state weather forecaster said on Wednesday.

In addition to supply concerns, wheat has drawn sustained support in recent days from strong demand in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $12.42 a bushel, having closed down 1% in the previous session.

The most active corn futures were up 0.3% at $5.65-3/4 a bushel, having closed 1% lower on Tuesday.

Traders are waiting for the US Department of Agriculture to issue monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) on Nov. 9.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect the agency to report higher US corn and soybean production and yield estimates than October.

Corn US wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat firms, lingers near 9-yr high on global supply concerns

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Incremental consumption: Nepra approves Rs12.96/unit winter package

Read more stories