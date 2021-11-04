ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
Sardar Masood made new US ambassador

Recorder Report 04 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reportedly nominated former AJK president and ex-ambassador Sardar Masood Khan as the new ambassador to the United States.

If Masood Khan’s agreement is approved he would be replacing Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s current ambassador in Washington, according to a diplomatic source.

Masood Khan was former president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from August 2016 to August 2021.

He also remained on various important diplomatic assignments including Pakistan’s Ambassador to China between September 2008 and September 2012 and as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, between October 11, 2012 and February 7, 2015.

