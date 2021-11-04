Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
04 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
432,529,472 228,643,583 17,886,449,042 9,383,546,084
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,057,623,623 (2,584,812,821) (527,189,198)
Local Individuals 14,381,984,425 (13,351,964,907) 1,030,019,517
Local Corporates 5,717,549,797 (6,220,380,117) (502,830,319)
===============================================================================
