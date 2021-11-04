KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 432,529,472 228,643,583 17,886,449,042 9,383,546,084 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,057,623,623 (2,584,812,821) (527,189,198) Local Individuals 14,381,984,425 (13,351,964,907) 1,030,019,517 Local Corporates 5,717,549,797 (6,220,380,117) (502,830,319) ===============================================================================

