ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.74%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 31.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.67%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.3%)
MLCF 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
NETSOL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.04%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.91%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
TRG 127.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.12%)
UNITY 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.55%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 24.62 (0.5%)
BR30 21,672 Increased By ▲ 287.32 (1.34%)
KSE100 47,310 Increased By ▲ 197.15 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,402 Increased By ▲ 58.54 (0.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares gain on IT, Airtel boost; SBI results in focus

Reuters 03 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by IT stocks and telecom firm Bharti Airtel after its upbeat earnings, as investors eyed quarterly results from State Bank of India due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 17,967.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.41% to 60,275.16 by 0357 GMT. Both indexes are set to end the holiday-shortened week with gains of more than 1%.

In Mumbai trading, shares in Airtel rose as much as 2.6% after the wireless carrier reported a rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by additions in its 4G subscriber base, higher data consumption and stronger revenue per user.

The Nifty IT index rose 0.52%, tracking its fourth session of gains in the last seven.

Shares of State Bank of India were up marginally at 0.8%, as India's biggest lender is due to post September-quarter results later in the day.

Markets will be open for a special "muhurat" trading session on Thursday and will be closed on Friday for the festive season of Diwali.

Traders will also be looking out for the US Federal Reserve's policy statement at 1800 GMT. Markets are almost certain the Fed will announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme.

Indian shares State Bank of India blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Mumbai trading

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares gain on IT, Airtel boost; SBI results in focus

Govt reopens Chaman border crossing

Govt ‘unveils’ plan to further hike power tariff

PM to announce relief package today

Azfar Ahsan appointed BoI chairman

Services Hotel sell-off: PC given green light

Taliban ban use of foreign currency

Manufacturing on toll basis: Provinces will continue to levy, collect GST on services: PRAs

Three sectors: €129m financial co-op pact inked with Germany

First semi-final berth since 2012: Pakistan through to last-four after convincing win

Electoral reforms: Allies put their weight behind PM

Read more stories