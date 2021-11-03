ANL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
JI chief urges govt to recognise Taliban govt

Recorder Report 03 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has demanded the government recognize the government of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and stop looking towards America and western powers for it.

Addressing a national conference here on Tuesday, he said the war-torn country needed reconstruction, peace and stability and it was responsibility of the world to help Taliban in achieving these objectives.

The JUI-S organized the event which was attended by religious leadership across the country. Sirajul Haq addressed as chief guest.

The JI chief said the victory of Afghan people over super power pumped a new spirit in the hearts of Muslims and freedom fighters across the world. He reiterated peace in Afghanistan was vital for peace in entire South Asia.

He said India was hatching conspiracies to destabilize Afghanistan and Pakistan, asking the government and security forces to remain vigilant to counter the threat.

Sirajul Haq criticized the PTI government for failing to control inflation and unemployment. He said the Prime Minister promised to transform Pakistan into Madina state but could not fulfil his commitment in three years. He said it had been proved the PTI was also an agent of the status quo.

