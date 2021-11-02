Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,003,717 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 247,039,390 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 5,649 new deaths and 415,664 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,192 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,178 and Ukraine with 700.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 747,033 deaths from 46,091,924 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 607,922 deaths from 21,814,693 cases, India with 458,880 deaths from 34,296,237 cases, Mexico with 288,464 deaths from 3,808,205 cases, and Russia with 240,871 deaths from 8,593,200 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 354, Bulgaria with 345, Republic of North Macedonia with 343, Montenegro with 335, and Hungary with 320.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,521,494 deaths from 45,944,798 cases, Europe 1,403,973 deaths from 74,667,534 infections, and Asia 872,247 deaths from 55,906,014 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 776,010 deaths from 47,807,651 cases, Africa 218,381 deaths from 8,505,813 cases, the Middle East 208,797 deaths from 13,947,281 cases, and Oceania 2,815 deaths from 260,299 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.