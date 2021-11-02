ANL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
ASL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
BOP 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.87%)
FFL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.77%)
GGGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GGL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
MLCF 40.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.77%)
NETSOL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.54%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TRG 128.60 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (3.73%)
UNITY 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.39%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,939 Increased By ▲ 36.79 (0.75%)
BR30 21,544 Increased By ▲ 214.88 (1.01%)
KSE100 47,173 Increased By ▲ 144.89 (0.31%)
KSE30 18,372 Increased By ▲ 101.11 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

Reuters 02 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Pakistan LNG is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender after its term suppliers cancelled delivery of cargoes, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

A sharp increase in gas prices has caused power shortages in many parts of the world, including China, amid a global energy crunch.

Pakistan LNG is seeking the cargoes for delivery into Port Qasim, Karachi, over Nov. 19 to 20 and Nov. 26 to 27 through a tender closing on Nov. 5, with same-day validity, according to a tender document posted on the company website.

Private LNG terminal: step in the right direction

This is due to the cancellation of two cargoes by the firm's term suppliers for the month, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

Commodities trader Gunvor could not supply the cargo because of force majeure at Equatorial Guinea's LNG plant, the source said.

Italian energy group ENI could not deliver a cargo due to a default by its backend supplier, the source added.

Gunvor, ENI and Pakistan LNG did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Pakistan has a five-year import deal with Gunvor and a 15-year agreement with ENI to buy LNG. Under the contracts, Pakistan LNG can impose a penalty of about 30% of the contractual price of a cargo on each company for cargo defaults.

Spot LNG prices rose to a record high of above $56 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last month before pulling back to just above $30 per mmBtu, which is still over 400% higher than the same time last year.

That works out to three times the price of oil-linked term cargoes, which are priced at above 11% of Brent crude oil prices, or about $10 per mmBtu based on current oil prices.

China British thermal units Pakistan LNG Equatorial Guinea's LNG plant

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan LNG issues emergency LNG tender after term cargoes cancelled

IMF review: Deadlock on execution timeline remains a hurdle

At least 13 injured in blast in Balochistan's Kharan

Revival of $6bn EFF: IMF deal likely in a day or two: Tarin

After three weeks, Chaman-Boldak border reopens

Jul-Oct trade deficit swells 104pc YoY

Privatisation of HEC in doldrums

CTD kills four terrorists during search operation in Hangu

July-October: Govt suffers around Rs203bn revenue loss on PL, GST

Fawad says relief package to be announced soon

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Read more stories