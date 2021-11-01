ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on demand outlook, despite China fuel reserves release

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

LONDON: Oil prices rose sharply on Monday as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by China, the world's biggest energy consumer.

Brent crude futures were up $1.22, or 1.5%, to $84.94 a barrel at 1339 GMT, after hitting a session low of $83.03.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.09, or 1.3%, to $84.66, having fallen to $82.74 earlier.

"Fundamentals have not changed, and the oil market will remain tight in the near-term," said Stephen Brennock of oil brokerage PVM Oil.

A Reuters poll showed that oil prices are expected to hold near $80 as the year ends, as tight supplies and higher gas bills encourage a switch to crude for use as a power generation fuel.

Oil prices edge towards new highs on short supply

Oil rallied to multi-year highs last week, helped by a post-pandemic demand rebound and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+, sticking to gradual, monthly production increases of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), despite calls for more oil from major consumers.

OPEC+ is expected by analysts to stick to that number at its Nov. 4 meeting, with members Kuwait and Iraq in recent days voicing their support for it, saying those volumes were adequate.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday urged major G20 energy producing countries with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery as part of a broad effort to pressure OPEC+ to raise supplies.

Prices rose despite China saying in a rare official statement that it had released gasoline and diesel reserves to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions.

Spurred by rising oil prices, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a 15th month in a row in October, taking them to the highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.

Exxon and Chevron are looking to add drilling rigs in the Permian shale basin after sharply cutting crews and output in the region last year, the companies said on Friday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil oil producer WTI price

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on demand outlook, despite China fuel reserves release

IMF agreement to be announced this week, says Shaukat Tarin

KSE-100 ends with 790-point gain as bullish sentiment drives the day

Shift to digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to November 30

Fourth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee closes at 171.29 against US dollar

Inflation reading increases to four-month high, stands at 9.2% in October

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Shoaib Malik says Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia

India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Read more stories