ANL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
ASC 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
BOP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.13%)
BYCO 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.21%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.31%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
GGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.48%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (7.98%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (10.3%)
NETSOL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.58%)
PACE 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
PAEL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.78%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.53%)
POWER 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.76%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.9%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
TELE 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.01%)
TRG 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.24%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.59%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.13%)
BR100 4,902 Increased By ▲ 126.72 (2.65%)
BR30 21,329 Increased By ▲ 829.93 (4.05%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 808.91 (1.75%)
KSE30 18,271 Increased By ▲ 329.3 (1.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Vaughan asks BCCI to let Indian cricketers play in foreign leagues

Syed Ahmed Updated 01 Nov 2021

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow its cricketers to participate in different leagues across the world to gain experience and exposure to foreign playing conditions.

“India should take a leaf out of all other countries … allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience," Vaughan said in a Twitter post.

Vaughan's statement comes after India's second consecutive defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021, which has drawn criticism from India and elsewhere.

Boult stars as New Zealand thrash India in T20 World Cup

The eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand came exactly one week after the 10-wicket drubbing against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue. The loss has brought the once-favorite tournament side on the verge of a first-round knockout.

The BCCI does not allow Indian cricketers, international or domestic, to play franchise cricket outside the Indian Premier League (IPL).

'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'

The BCCI offers 10 percent of the foreign players’ contracts to respective cricket boards to ensure their silence over the one-way traffic.

Although Indian cricketers are not contract-bound to turn down any offer from other franchise tournaments, it is just that their cricket board does not fancy the idea.

They are “legally” allowed to play any domestic league in the world. All they need is an express no-objection certificate from the IPL.

IPL BCCI Michael Vaughn

Comments

1000 characters

Vaughan asks BCCI to let Indian cricketers play in foreign leagues

IMF agreement to be announced this week, says Shaukat Tarin

KSE-100 ends with 790-point gain as bullish sentiment drives the day

Shift to digital mode of payments: FBR extends deadline to November 30

Fourth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee closes at 171.29 against US dollar

Inflation reading increases to four-month high, stands at 9.2% in October

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Shoaib Malik says Pakistan morale 'high' before Namibia

India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Read more stories