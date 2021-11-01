Vaughan asks BCCI to let Indian cricketers play in foreign leagues

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow its cricketers to participate in different leagues across the world to gain experience and exposure to foreign playing conditions.

“India should take a leaf out of all other countries … allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience," Vaughan said in a Twitter post.

Vaughan's statement comes after India's second consecutive defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021, which has drawn criticism from India and elsewhere.

Boult stars as New Zealand thrash India in T20 World Cup

The eight-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand came exactly one week after the 10-wicket drubbing against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue. The loss has brought the once-favorite tournament side on the verge of a first-round knockout.

The BCCI does not allow Indian cricketers, international or domestic, to play franchise cricket outside the Indian Premier League (IPL).

'You need a break': Bumrah says India suffering 'bubble fatigue'

The BCCI offers 10 percent of the foreign players’ contracts to respective cricket boards to ensure their silence over the one-way traffic.

Although Indian cricketers are not contract-bound to turn down any offer from other franchise tournaments, it is just that their cricket board does not fancy the idea.

They are “legally” allowed to play any domestic league in the world. All they need is an express no-objection certificate from the IPL.