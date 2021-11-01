ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.47%)
ASC 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.27%)
ASL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.09%)
BOP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.49%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.99%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.81%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.77%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (10.33%)
MLCF 40.60 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (11.26%)
NETSOL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.49%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.37%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.35%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
POWER 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.11%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.58%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.31%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.76%)
TELE 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.85%)
TRG 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.83%)
UNITY 29.54 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.38%)
WTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.98%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 132.48 (2.77%)
BR30 21,380 Increased By ▲ 881.22 (4.3%)
KSE100 47,068 Increased By ▲ 848.92 (1.84%)
KSE30 18,288 Increased By ▲ 347.08 (1.93%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emirates to hold talks with Boeing at Dubai Airshow over 777X delays

Reuters 01 Nov 2021

DUBAI: Emirates will hold talks with Boeing over the delays to its 777X jetliner before and during this month's Dubai Airshow, the state-owned airline's chairman said on Monday.

The airline has repeatedly lambasted Boeing this year over the twin-engined jumbo, which is at least three years behind its originally planned arrival.

Asked by Reuters if Emirates would hold talks with Boeing at the five day air show that starts November 14, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: "There will be a discussion...before and during the air show."

Emirates last month warned that the uncertainty would cause significant disruption for one of the world's biggest carriers, with its President Tim Clark saying then he did not know when the first of the 126 777X jets Emirates has ordered would arrive.

Emirates is a launch customer for the 777X which it will use to replace the 777 jets that are the backbone of its all-wide-body fleet. Boeing had orginally planned to deliver the 777X in June 2020 but is now targeting late 2023.

In April, Sheikh Ahmed said that some of the 126 777X jets ordered could be swapped for smaller Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Emirates already revised its order for the 777X in 2019, cancelling orders for 24 of the jets as part of a deal that saw it agree to buy 30 Dreamliners.

Sheikh Ahmed, a senior member of the Dubai's ruling family, also told reporters at a Dubai news conference that he expected to see "good deals" for civil and military contracts announced at the air show, without disclosing details.

He declined to say if Emirates would make any announcements.

The biennial show, this year's biggest aerospace trade show and a spectacle for business deals worth billions of dollars, will take place from Nov 14 to 18 under capacity restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

emirates Dubai Airshow 777X jetliner

Comments

1000 characters

Emirates to hold talks with Boeing at Dubai Airshow over 777X delays

Taxmen found involved in 'unique' scam

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

Accountability court defers indictment of Sindh CM, others in Nooriabad reference

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Read more stories