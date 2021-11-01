ANL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.47%)
ASC 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.27%)
ASL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.09%)
BOP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.49%)
FCCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (10.46%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (15.53%)
FFL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.99%)
FNEL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (17.03%)
GGGL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
GGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.81%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (10.64%)
KAPCO 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.77%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (10.33%)
MLCF 40.60 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (11.26%)
NETSOL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.49%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.37%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.35%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
POWER 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (8.11%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.58%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.31%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.76%)
TELE 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.85%)
TRG 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.83%)
UNITY 29.54 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.38%)
WTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.98%)
BR100 4,908 Increased By ▲ 132.48 (2.77%)
BR30 21,380 Increased By ▲ 881.22 (4.3%)
KSE100 47,068 Increased By ▲ 848.92 (1.84%)
KSE30 18,288 Increased By ▲ 347.08 (1.93%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei index up 2.6% as Japan PM calls election victory

AFP Updated 01 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed more than two percent higher on Monday as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory in national elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.61 percent or 754.39 points to end at 29,647.08, while the broader Topix index gained 2.18 percent or 43.54 points to 2,044.72.

Kishida, who has been in office for a month, led his ruling coalition to a strong majority in Sunday's election.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader vowed to boost the world's third-biggest economy with a fresh pandemic spending package which he said he would draft this month.

"A sense of relief spread among traders, as they were worried about the ruling party not gaining the majority," Okasan Online Securities said.

Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities, also noted in a commentary that the LDP had gained more seats than expected.

Investors are also eyeing a US Federal Reserve meeting this week, he added.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 4.22 percent to 78,700 yen while SoftBank Group grew 2.67 percent to 6,329 yen.

Sony surged 5.40 percent to 13,850 yen.

Automakers were higher with Toyota climbing 2.16 percent to 2,050 yen, Honda gaining 3.88 percent to 3,479 yen and Nissan advancing 2.28 percent to 590.6 yen.

The dollar fetched 114.33 yen in Asian trade, against 114.03 yen late Friday in New York.

Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo's Nikkei index up 2.6% as Japan PM calls election victory

Taxmen found involved in 'unique' scam

President Alvi promulgates third NAB ordinance

Digital mode of payment: 40-day grace period granted to corporate sector ends

Delayed tariff petitions: Nepra seeks action against Discos

Hazardous: Lahore tops 'air quality and pollution city' ranking

Accountability court defers indictment of Sindh CM, others in Nooriabad reference

Xiaomi partners with Air Link to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan

Wide-ranging cooperation on the cards: Russia shows interest in PSM revival

TLP: envoy expulsion demand bartered for ban withdrawal?

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

Read more stories