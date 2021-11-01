Corn falls from Aug high, US harvest delays cap losses

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2% at $5.67-1/4 a bushel by 0214 GMT, having gained 1% in the previous session when prices hit a high of $5.69-1/4 a bushel, the highest since Aug. 17.

The most active soybean futures were down 0.2% at $12.47-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.3% on Friday.

The most active wheat futures were up 0.4% at $7.76 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday.

Corn draws support as harvest delays tighten supplies in the United States.

Private exporters reported the sale of 279,415 tonnes of corn to Mexico and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the US Agriculture Department said last Friday. Separate soybean sales totalling 222,350 tonnes also were reported.