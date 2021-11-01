ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PMIC wins Pakistan Banking Award

Press Release 01 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC) has been honoured with the "Best contribution by a Non-bank entity 2021" at the Pakistan Banking Awards. The award was presented to Yasir Ashfaq, Chief Executive Officer PMIC by the honourable Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir in a ceremony held at Karachi on October 30 and was attended by leaders and important stakeholders of the financial sector of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashfaq said, "I am humbled to receive the Pakistan Banking Award for the best effort by NBFC, on behalf of PMIC. We achieved this milestone because of the unwavering support of our shareholders and regulators, astute guidance by our Board members, synergies created through close collaboration with our borrowers and partners, trust of our financiers, unceasing hard work by the team PMIC and most importantly motivation and wisdom provided by our clients living at the bottom of the pyramid.

This award is an acknowledgement of PMIC's efforts in the 5 years of its establishment to channel funds to the microfinance sector with the overarching aim to meet the unmet demand for financial services of the underserved segments of the country."

He also thanked the organizers and the members of the jury for recognizing the efforts of PMIC and that would further motivate us to promote inclusive growth and responsible financial services for the poor resulting in poverty alleviation, job creation and their socio-economic uplift.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

REZA BAQIR Governor State Bank of Pakistan NBFC PMIC Pakistan Banking Award Yasir Ashfaq

Comments

Comments are closed.

PMIC wins Pakistan Banking Award

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

Algeria regrets 'biased' UN text on W.Sahara

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade

Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: There are significant complementarities: PM Imran

Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Read more stories